Oct 26 (Reuters) - Potash Corporation Of Saskatchewan Inc CEO Jochen Tilk, speaking on a conference call on Thursday, said:

* Potash Corp encouraged by market conditions for selling SQM stake

* New company Nutrien may use sale proceeds from equity stakes to pay debt, return value to shareholders or M&A

* Potash Corp sees ‘significant interest’ in buying company’s SQM stake Further company coverage: (Reporting By Rod Nickel)