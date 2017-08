July 19 (Reuters) - Potash Ridge Corp

* Says Andrew Squires appointed COO and president

* Guy Bentinck will continue as chief executive officer

* Potash Ridge Corp - ‍in addition, R. Bruce Duncan and Arthur Roth have been named chairman and vice chairman of board of directors, respectively​

* Potash Ridge - ‍continues to advance Valleyfield Mannheim potassium sulphate project in Quebec, Blawn Mountain SOP and alumina project in Utah. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: