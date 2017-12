BRIEF-Potbelly appoints Alan Johnson as President And CEO

Dec 1 (Reuters) - Potbelly Corp:

* POTBELLY APPOINTS ALAN JOHNSON AS PRESIDENT AND CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER

* POTBELLY CORP - ‍ JOHNSON SUCCEEDS MICHAEL COYNE, WHO HAS SERVED AS INTERIM CEO​

* POTBELLY CORP - ‍COYNE WILL CONTINUE TO SERVE AS COMPANY‘S CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER​

* POTBELLY CORP - ‍ BOARD AND STRATEGIC REVIEW COMMITTEE REMAIN ENGAGED WITH J.P. MORGAN SECURITIES, IN EVALUATING A RANGE OF STRATEGIC ALTERNATIVES​

* POTBELLY CORP - “POTBELLY REMAINS COMMITTED TO PURSUING STRATEGIC OPTIONS” Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: