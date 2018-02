Feb 13 (Reuters) - Potlatch Corp:

* POTLATCH SAYS ON FEB 9, CO, ITS AFFILIATES EXECUTED CONSENT DECREE WITH UNITED STATES OF AMERICA - SEC FILING

* POTLATCH - CONSENT DECREE SETTLES UNITED STATES' CLAIMS AGAINST CO AND ITS AFFILIATES IN RESPECT OF AVERY LANDING FOR $6 MILLION Source text: (bit.ly/2BWIpEy) Further company coverage: