Jan 22 (Reuters) - Pou Chen Corp

* Says wholly owned unit Wealthplus Holdings Limited resolved to privatize Pou Sheng International (Holdings) Limited by way of a scheme of arrangement

* Subject to the scheme of arrangement becoming effective, unit proposes to make offers to all ordinary shareholders and Optionholders of Pou Sheng

* The total transaction amount will be approximately HK$10.91 billion

