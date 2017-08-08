BRIEF-Powell Industries Q3 loss per share $0.28

Aug 8 (Reuters) - Powell Industries Inc
* Powell Industries announces fiscal 2017 third quarter results
* Q3 loss per share $0.28
* Q3 revenue $85.9 million versus I/B/E/S view $101.9 million
* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.13 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Powell Industries Inc - Powell expects to report a net loss in fiscal 2017
* Powell Industries Inc - estimates Q4 revenues to increase sequentially
* Powell Industries Inc - anticipates Q4 order activity to be as strong, if not stronger, than Q3 levels
* Powell Industries Inc - new orders placed during Q3 of fiscal 2017 totaled $91 million compared to $62 million in Q2 of fiscal 2017
* Powell Industries Inc - backlog as of June 30, 2017 was $233 million compared to $228 million as of March 31, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: