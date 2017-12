BRIEF-Powell Industries Q4 Loss Per Share $0.45

Dec 5 (Reuters) - Powell Industries Inc:

* POWELL INDUSTRIES ANNOUNCES FISCAL 2017 FOURTH QUARTER RESULTS

* Q4 LOSS PER SHARE $0.42 EXCLUDING ITEMS

* Q4 LOSS PER SHARE $0.45

* Q4 REVENUE $95 MILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $94.1 MILLION

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $-0.19 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* - BACKLOG AS OF SEPTEMBER 30, 2017 WAS $250 MILLION VERSUS $233 MILLION AS OF JUNE 30, 2017

* POWELL INDUSTRIES - “EXPECT TO REPORT A NET LOSS FOR FISCAL 2018”

* POWELL INDUSTRIES - EXPECTS FISCAL 2018 NET LOSS DUE TO NEED TO CONTINUE MANAGING PRODUCTION GAPS IN MANY FACTORIES & QUALITY OF CURRENT BACKLOG Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: