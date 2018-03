March 9 (Reuters) - Power Grid Corporation Of India Ltd :

* POWER GRID CORPORATION OF INDIA - CO DECLARED SUCCESSFUL BIDDER TO ESTABLISH TRANSMISSION SYSTEM FOR ‘NEW WR-NR 765 KV INTER-REGIONAL CORRIDOR’

* POWER GRID CORPORATION OF INDIA SAYS TRANSMISSION SYSTEM TRAVERSES IN UTTAR PRADESH AND MADHYA PRADESH AND INCLUDES 765KV TRANSMISSION LINE