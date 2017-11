Nov 14 (Reuters) - Power Mech Projects Ltd

* Approved disinvestment of entire shareholding in Power Mech - CPNED Services (Hong Kong) Holding Co. Ltd.

* Sept quarter PAT 139 million rupees versus profit 162.2 million rupees year ago

* Sept quarter revenue from operations 2.92 billion rupees versus 3.20 billion rupees year ago