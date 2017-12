Dec 15 (Reuters) - Power Metals Corp:

* POWER METALS ANNOUNCES $3 MILLION BOUGHT PRIVATE PLACEMENT

* EIGHT CAPITAL HAS AGREED TO PURCHASE 6 MILLION UNITS OF COMPANY ON A “BOUGHT DEAL” PRIVATE PLACEMENT BASIS AT A PRICE PER UNIT OF $0.50

* TO USE NET PROCEEDS OF OFFERING FOR EXPLORATION AND DRILLING AT CASE LAKE PROJECT

* AS CONSIDERATION FOR ITS SERVICES, EIGHT CAPITAL WILL RECEIVE A CASH COMMISSION EQUAL TO 6% OF GROSS PROCEEDS OF OFFERING