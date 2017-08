July 14 (Reuters) - Powerhouse Ventures Ltd

* Powerhouse portfolio company Croplogic Limited lodges initial public offering prospectus for an ASX listing with ASIC and FMA

* Croplogic to offer up to 40 million shares at a$0.20 per share to raise between a$5 million to a$8 million prior to listing on asx on 31 august 2017