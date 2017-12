Dec 27 (Reuters) - POXEL SA:

* POXEL AND SUMITOMO DAINIPPON PHARMA ANNOUNCE INITIATION OF PHASE 3 PROGRAM FOR IMEGLIMIN, AN INVESTIGATIONAL THERAPEUTIC AGENT FOR TYPE 2 DIABETES, IN JAPAN

* JAPANESE NEW DRUG APPLICATION SUBMISSION FOR IMEGLIMIN TARGETED IN 2020 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:, (Gdynia Newsroom)