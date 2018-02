BRIEF-Poxel Presents Preclinical Proof-Of-Concept Data For Pxl770

Feb 27 (Reuters) - POXEL SA:

* POXEL PRESENTS PRECLINICAL PROOF-OF-CONCEPT DATA FOR PXL770 IN NON-ALCOHOLIC STEATOHEPATITIS (NASH) AT GLOBAL NASH CONGRESS 2018

* PXL770 IS OBSERVED TO SIGNIFICANTLY REDUCE LIVER STEATOSIS AND NAS SCORE FOLLOWING 8 WEEKS OF TREATMENT VERSUS CONTROL

* PXL770 IS OBSERVED TO SIGNIFICANTLY REDUCE EXPRESSION OF A PANEL OF KEY GENES ASSOCIATED WITH FIBROSIS

* WE ARE PLANNING TO INITIATE A PHASE 2A PROOF-OF-CONCEPT STUDY IN PATIENTS WITH NAFLD -CEO

* STUDY IS EXPECTED TO BEGIN DURING SECOND HALF OF 2018

* WE ARE ALSO EXPLORING OTHER METABOLIC DISEASES FOR PROOF-OF-CONCEPT STUDIES FOR PXL770 -CEO