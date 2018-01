Jan 22 (Reuters) - POXEL SA:

* AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2017, CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS WERE €53.4 MILLION ($64.1 MILLION).‍​

* Q4 REVENUES OF €5.2 MILLION‍​

* THE CASH BURN RATE DURING THE FOURTH QUARTER WAS IN LINE WITH THE COMPANY'S EXPECTATIONS.‍​