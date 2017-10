BRIEF-Pozbud T&R, Wasko and Herkules units' consortium offer chosen by PKP PLK

Oct 26 (Reuters) - POZBUD T&R SA, WASKO SA AND HERKULES SA:

* SAY THAT PKP PLK HAS CHOSEN AS MOST FAVORABLE A 2.27 BILLION ZLOTY NET OFFER OF CONSORTIUM COMPOSED FROM THE COMPANIES’ UNITS

* ‍CONSORTIUM CONSISTS OF NOKIA SOLUTIONS AND NETWORKS, „SPC-1”, „SPC-2“ AND „SPC-3”

* POZBUD T&R UNIT, SPC-1, AS PART OF CONSORTIUM TO GET 22 PERCENT OF 2.27 BILLION ZLOTY NET DEAL WITH PKP PLK​

* WASKO UNIT, SPC-2 , TO GET AROUND 31.77 PERCENT OF 2.27 BILLION ZLOTY NET REMUNERATION FOR DEAL

* HERKULES UNIT, SPC-3, AS PART OF CONSORTIUM TO GET AROUND 300 MILLION ZLOTYS NET FROM DEAL WITH PKP PLK