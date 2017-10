Sept 20 (Reuters) - Ppb Group Bhd:

* Unit Tego Sdn Bhd entered into agreement for transfer of shares with Messrs Natthi Cholsaipant and Tanapat Cholsaipant

* On completion of the proposed disposal, Tefel will cease to be an indirect 100 pct-owned subsidiary of PPB

* Deal for $2.4 million

* Deal for proposed disposal of Tego's entire equity interest in Tefel Packaging Industries Co