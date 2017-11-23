BRIEF-PPB Group posts qtrly net profit of ‍382​ mln rgt

Nov 23 (Reuters) - PPB Group Bhd:
* Qtrly net profit 381.966 million rgt
* Qtrly revenue 1.08 billion rgt
* Year ago qtrly revenue 983.7 million rgt, year ago qtrly net profit 381.4 million rgt
* Group’s main business segments expected to perform satisfactorily in 2017
* Overall group financial results will continue to be supported by business performance of wilmar
* Grains and agribusiness segment expected to perform satisfactorily for rest of financial year
* Performance of consumer products segment is expected to remain stable for rest of financial year