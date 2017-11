BRIEF-PPC says independent board to not recommend offer by Fairfax Africa Investments

Nov 22 (Reuters) - PPC Ltd -

* ‍RECOMMENDATION OF INDEPENDENT BOARD NOT TO ACCEPT OFFER BY FAIRFAX AFRICA INVESTMENTS PROPRIETARY LIMITED (“FAIRFAX”)

* ‍PPC WILL NOT CONVENE A GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS FOR PURPOSES OF APPROVING PROPOSED MERGER​

* ‍TAKEOVER REGULATION PANEL HAS GRANTED FAIRFAX AN EXTENSION OF DATE BY WHICH IT IS REQUIRED TO POST PARTIAL OFFER CIRCULAR UNTIL 12 DECEMBER 2017​

* ‍PPC IS CONTINUING ITS ENGAGEMENTS WITH CRH AND LH REGARDING THEIR RESPECTIVE NON-BINDING EXPRESSIONS OF INTEREST​