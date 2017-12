Dec 13 (Reuters) - PPDAI Group Inc:

* REPORTS THIRD QUARTER 2017 UNAUDITED FINANCIAL RESULTS

* Q3 REVENUE ROSE 244.9 PERCENT TO RMB 1.25 BILLION

* - ‍QTRLY NET LOSS PER ADS ATTRIBUTABLE TO ORDINARY SHAREHOLDERS $0.3150​

* - ‍PLANS TO DISCONTINUE OPERATING INVESTOR RESERVE FUNDS FROM JANUARY 1, 2018​

* PPDAI GROUP - IN RESPONSE TO REGULATORY DEVELOPMENT​,‍MADE ADJUSTMENTS TO ENSURE ANNUALIZED TOTAL BORROWING COSTS TO BORROWERS ARE WITHIN PERMITTED LIMIT

* - ‍ASSESSING IMPACT OF REGULATION ISSUED ON DEC 1 ON COOPERATION WITH CERTAIN INSTITUTIONAL INVESTORS​