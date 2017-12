Dec 14 (Reuters) - Ppg Industries Inc:

* PPG BOARD OF DIRECTORS AUTHORIZES $2.5 BILLION SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM

* PPG INDUSTRIES INC - REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION IS EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY

* PPG INDUSTRIES - NEW BUYBACK PROGRAM IS IN ADDITION TO CO'S EXISTING SHARE REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION