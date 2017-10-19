FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-PPG Industries Q3 earnings per share $1.52 from continuing operations
Sections
Featured
Movie Review: Golmaal Again
Bollywood
Movie Review: Golmaal Again
Kohli hails India's new spin duo ahead of NZ ODI series
Sports
Kohli hails India's new spin duo ahead of NZ ODI series
Our best photos from India this week
Photo Focus
Our best photos from India this week
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News
October 19, 2017 / 11:26 AM / 3 days ago

BRIEF-PPG Industries Q3 earnings per share $1.52 from continuing operations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 19 (Reuters) - PPG Industries Inc

* PPG reports third quarter 2017 financial results

* Q3 earnings per share $1.52 from continuing operations

* Q3 earnings per share view $1.52 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* PPG Industries Inc qtrly ‍net sales of approximately $3.8 billion, up more than 3 percent versus prior year​

* Q3 revenue view $3.74 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* PPG Industries Inc - ‍expects recent natural disasters will unfavorably affect Q4 diluted earnings-per-share by up to $0.05​

* PPG Industries Inc - ‍“looking ahead to q4, we expect moderate global economic growth to continue”​

* PPG - ‍given after-effects from natural disasters, no longer expect notable decline in level of raw material cost inflation for remainder of this year​

* PPG Industries Inc - “‍we continue to execute on our restructuring program” and remain on track to deliver full-year savings of more than $45 million​

* PPG Industries Inc qtrly ‍shr attributable to PPG $2.36​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.