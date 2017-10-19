BRIEF-PPG Industries Q3 earnings per share $1.52 from continuing operations

Oct 19 (Reuters) - PPG Industries Inc
* PPG reports third quarter 2017 financial results
* Q3 earnings per share $1.52 from continuing operations
* Q3 earnings per share view $1.52 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* PPG Industries Inc qtrly net sales of approximately $3.8 billion, up more than 3 percent versus prior year
* Q3 revenue view $3.74 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* PPG Industries Inc - expects recent natural disasters will unfavorably affect Q4 diluted earnings-per-share by up to $0.05
* PPG Industries Inc - “looking ahead to q4, we expect moderate global economic growth to continue”
* PPG - given after-effects from natural disasters, no longer expect notable decline in level of raw material cost inflation for remainder of this year
* PPG Industries Inc - “we continue to execute on our restructuring program” and remain on track to deliver full-year savings of more than $45 million
* PPG Industries Inc qtrly shr attributable to PPG $2.36 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: