Jan 30 (Reuters) - PPL Corp:

* PPL - ANNOUNCED GOAL TO CUT CARBON DIOXIDE EMISSIONS 70 PERCENT FROM 2010 LEVELS BY 2050

* PPL - EXPECTS TO ACHIEVE EMISSION REDUCTIONS BY REPLACING KENTUCKY COAL-FIRED GENERATION WITH MIX OF RENEWABLES, NATURAL GAS

* PPL - INTENDS TO RESPOND THIS YEAR TO ANNUAL CLIMATE SURVEY BY CDP, FORMERLY KNOWN AS CARBON DISCLOSURE PROJECT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: