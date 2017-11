Nov 28 (Reuters) - PPL Corp:

* SAYS ‍EXPECTS TO REITERATE ITS 2017 FORECAST OF REPORTED EARNINGS OF $1.93 TO $2.08 PER SHARE - SEC FILING ​

* - ‍EXPECTS TO REITERATE ITS 2017 INCREASED FORECAST OF ONGOING EARNINGS OF $2.10 TO $2.25 PER SHARE WITH A MIDPOINT OF $2.18 PER SHARE​

* - ‍EXPECTS TO REAFFIRM COMPOUND ANNUAL EARNINGS PER SHARE GROWTH RATE OF 5% TO 6% THROUGH 2020

* FY2017 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $2.17 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S Source text: (bit.ly/2jrNadE) Further company coverage: