#Regulatory News
August 7, 2017 / 8:54 PM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-PRA Health Sciences Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.79

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 7 (Reuters) - PRA Health Sciences Inc

* Pra health sciences, inc. Reports second quarter 2017 results and updates full year 2017 guidance

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.79

* Q2 gaap earnings per share $0.45

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.74 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Pra health sciences inc - ‍updating its full year 2017 service revenue guidance to between $1.825 billion and $1.855 billion​

* Pra health sciences inc - sees ‍fy gaap net income per diluted share to between $2.17 and $2.26​

* Pra health sciences inc - sees ‍fy adjusted net income per diluted share to between $3.11 and $3.20​

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $3.15, revenue view $1.82 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Pra health sciences inc - ‍for three months ended june 30, 2017, service revenue was $457.9 million, which represents growth of 16.2%​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

