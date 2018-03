March 9 (Reuters) - Prada Spa:

* FY NET SALES FOR TWELVE MONTHS PRO-FORMA ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2017 WERE EURO 3,008.3 MILLION, -3.8%

* FY EBIT FOR TWELVE MONTHS PRO-FORMA ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2017 WAS EURO 360 MILLION

* FY GROUP’S NET INCOME FOR TWELVE MONTHS PRO-FORMA ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2017 WAS EURO 248.9 MILLION

* BOARD RECOMMENDS, FOR REVIEWED PERIOD, A FINAL DIVIDEND OF EURO/CENTS 7.5 PER SHARE