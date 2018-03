BRIEF-Prada sees mid-to-high single digit sales growth for 2018 as "reasonable"

March 9 (Reuters) - Italy’s Prada executives tell analysts in a post-results conference call:

* IMPLEMENTATION OF GROUP’S DIGITAL STRATEGY WELL ON TRACK

* GROUP TO CONTINUE TO TARGET DOUBLE DIGIT GROWTH FOR ONLINE SALES

* LIKE-F0R-LIKE SALES IN SECOND HALF 2017 TURNED POSITIVE

* SEES MID TO HIGH SINGLE DIGIT SALES GROWTH IN 2018 AS “REASONABLE”

* SEES OPERATING MARGIN TO IMPROVE 50-80 BASIS POINTS IN 2018

* ONLINE SALES NOW REPRESENT 4-5 PERCENT OF OVERALL SALES, TARGET TO REACH 15 PERCENT IN 2020

* RETAIL SALES HAVE GROWN 7.5 PERCENT AT CONSTANT EXCHANGE RATES SINCE THE BEGINNING OF THIS YEAR

* 2018 COULD BE “STRONGLY POSITIVELY IMPACTED” BY POTENTIAL PATENT BOX TAX BENEFITS, AS THESE WOULD INCLUDE BENEFITS FOR FOUR YEARS Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)