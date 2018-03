March 6 (Reuters) - Praetorian Group Inc

* PRAETORIAN GROUP INC FILES FOR INITIAL COIN OFFERING OF UP TO $75.0 MILLION - SEC FILING

* PRAETORIAN GROUP INC - INTENDS TO RAISE $75 MILLION IN EQUITY AND/OR CRYPTOCURRENCY EQUIVALENT TO FUND ITS OPERATIONS

* PRAETORIAN GROUP INC SAYS ALL TOKENS WILL BE SOLD EXCLUSIVELY ON PRAETORIAN WEBSITE PRAETORIANGROUP.IO

* PRAETORIAN GROUP INC - ALSO INTENDS TO LAUNCH DIGITAL PAX WALLET IN THE FUTURE Source text for Eikon: [ID: bit.ly/2FmAiiz bit.ly/2FmAiiz)