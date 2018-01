Jan 15 (Reuters) - PRAGMA FAKTORING SA:

* IN Q4 VALUE OF CONTRACTED FACTORING SERVICES AT 184.8 MILLION ZLOTYS

* IN 2017 VALUE OF CONTRACTED FACTORING SERVICES AT 666.2 MILLION ZLOTYS

* SIGNS CONTRACTS WITH 193 NEW CLIENTS IN Q4