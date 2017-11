Nov 16 (Reuters) - PRAGMA FAKTORING SA:

* EGM TO VOTE ON DEC. 11 ON SHARE CAPITAL INCREASE THROUGH ISSUANCE OF SERIES D SHARES

* PLANS TO ISSUE UP TO 186,257 SERIES D SHARES AT ISSUE PRICE OF 17.00 ZLOTY PER SHARE

* SERIES D SHARES TO BE OFFERED IN PRIVATE SUBSCRIPTION WITHOUT PRE-EMPTIVE RIGHTS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)