Jan 22 (Reuters) - PRAGMA INKASO SA:

* ACQUIRES IN Q4 LIABILITIES OF TOTAL NOMINAL VALUE OF 270.5 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 361.2 MILLION ZLOTYS YOY

* ACQUIRES IN FY 2017 LIABILITIES OF TOTAL NOMINAL VALUE OF 1.05 BILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 1.34 BILLION ZLOTYS YOY