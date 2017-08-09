FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Prairie Provident announces second quarter 2017 financial and operating results
#Regulatory News
August 9, 2017 / 8:48 PM / 4 days ago

BRIEF-Prairie Provident announces second quarter 2017 financial and operating results

1 Min Read

Aug 9 (Reuters) - Prairie Provident Resources Inc

* Q2 adjusted FFO per share C$0.06

* Prairie Provident Resources Inc - ‍Q2 production averaging 5,872 boe/d a 66 percent increase over same period in 2016​

* Prairie Provident Resources - plan to defer portion of Q4 development to 2018, which will lower expected exit production to between 6,000-6,500 boe/d​

* Prairie Provident Resources Inc - ‍targeting lower end of previous 2017 guidance range and forecasting a capital budget of approximately $25 million​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

