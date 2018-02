BRIEF-PrairieSky Reports Q4 Funds From Operations Of $0.34 Per Share

Feb 26 (Reuters) - Prairiesky Royalty Ltd:

* PRAIRIESKY ANNOUNCES 2017 FOURTH QUARTER AND YEAR END RESULTS AND DIVIDEND INCREASE

* PRAIRIESKY ROYALTY- BOARD APPROVED DIVIDEND INCREASE OF $0.03 PER SHARE PER ANNUM

* PRAIRIESKY ROYALTY- ALLOCATED $50 MILLION TO EXTEND PRAIRIESKY‘S NORMAL COURSE ISSUER BID FROM MAY 4, 2018 TO MAY 3, 2019

* PRAIRIESKY ROYALTY LTD - QTRLY REVENUES $91.5 MILLION VERSUS $67.9 MILLION

* PRAIRIESKY ROYALTY LTD QTRLY FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS PER SHARE $0.34