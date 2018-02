Feb 12 (Reuters) - Pratt & Whitney:

* PRATT & WHITNEY SAYS CONTINUES TO EVALUATE IMPACT OF LAST WEEK‘S FINDINGS RELATING TO A KNIFE EDGE SEAL ON A HIGH PRESSURE COMPRESSOR AFT HUB OF AN ENGINE

* PRATT & WHITNEY - THE KNIFE EDGE SEAL WAS ON THE HIGH PRESSURE COMPRESSOR AFT HUB ON A LIMITED SUBPOPULATION OF THE PW1100G-JM ENGINE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: