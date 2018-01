BRIEF-Praxair Reports Q4 EPS Of $0.11

Jan 25 (Reuters) - Praxair Inc:

* PRAXAIR REPORTS FULL-YEAR AND FOURTH-QUARTER 2017 RESULTS

* SEES Q1 2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.53 TO $1.58 EXCLUDING ITEMS

* Q4 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.52

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.11

* Q4 SALES $3.0 BILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $2.83 BILLION

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $1.48 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* FOURTH-QUARTER TAX CHARGE OF $394 MILLION

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $1.54 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* PRAXAIR - IN H2 2018, LOOK FORWARD TO COMPLETION OF MERGER WITH LINDE

* NET TAX CHARGE REFLECTS CO'S BEST ESTIMATE OF TAX REFORM AND MAY BE ADJUSTED IN FUTURE PERIODS AS REQUIRED