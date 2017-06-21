FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Precise Biometrics sells mobile smart card solutions unit
June 21, 2017 / 12:07 PM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Precise Biometrics sells mobile smart card solutions unit

1 Min Read

June 21 (Reuters) - Precise Biometrics AB

* sells Mobile Smart Card Solutions business to German IDENTOS

* Precise Biometrics further increasing its focus on the Fingerprint Technology business area

* net sales for remaining business operations in 2017 are expected to be on par with comparable net sales for 2016

* expects positive f/y net result for remaining operations

* As compensation for the divested business area, IDENTOS will pay Precise Biometrics commission on sales of Tactivo during 2018-2020. Precise Biometrics estimates commission will not have significant impact on earnings Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Anna Ringstrom)

