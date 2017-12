Dec 8 (Reuters) - Precision Camshafts Ltd:

* TO FURTHER INVEST ABOUT 760 MILLION RUPEES IN PCL (INTERNATIONAL) HOLDING B.V., NETHERLANDS, A UNIT OF PCL

* TO ISSUE CORPORATE GUARANTEE IN RESPECT OF TERM LOAN SANCTIONED BY BANK OF BARODA TO UNIT PCL (INTERNATIONAL) HOLDINGS B.V. Source text - bit.ly/2j5GqG6 Further company coverage: