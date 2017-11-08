BRIEF-Precision Drilling announces tender offer for all outstanding 6.625% senior notes due 2020 and part of its outstanding 6.500% senior notes due 2021

Nov 8 (Reuters) - Precision Drilling Corp:

* Precision drilling announces tender offer for all of its outstanding 6.625% senior notes due 2020 and a portion of its outstanding 6.500% senior notes due 2021

* Commenced tender offers for outstanding 6.625% senior notes due 2020 & up to $70 million of outstanding 6.500% senior notes due 2021​

* Tender offers will expire on December 6, 2017​

* To finance purchase of notes tendered in tender offers with cash on hand,proceeds from private placement of senior notes due 2026​