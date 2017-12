Dec 7 (Reuters) - Precision Wires India Ltd:

* SEPT QUARTER NET PROFIT 76.6 MILLION RUPEES VERSUS PROFIT 53.9 MILLION RUPEES YEAR AGO

* SEPT QUARTER REVENUE FROM OPERATIONS 3.07 BILLION RUPEES VERSUS 2.44 BILLION RUPEES YEAR AGO

* SAYS REAPPOINTS MILAN MEHTA AS MD

* SAYS APPROVES CREDIT FACILITIES OF UP TO 1.60 BILLION RUPEES OF ICICI BANK Source text - bit.ly/2ACRqPy Further company coverage: