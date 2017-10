BRIEF-Preferred Apartment acquires 300-unit multifamily community in Marietta, Georgia

Sept 29 (Reuters) - Preferred Apartment Communities Inc

* Preferred Apartment Communities Inc announces acquisition of a 300-unit multifamily community in Marietta, Georgia

* Preferred Apartment Communities Inc - ‍PAC financed acquisition using its revolving credit facility with Freddie Mac and KeyBank​

* Preferred Apartment - ‍facility provides for borrowings of up to $200 million, subject to increasing facility to $300 million in KeyBank’s sole discretion​

* Preferred Apartment - ‍for acquisition, co borrowed approximately $37.9 million on facility at floating interest rate 185 basis points above 30-day LIBOR​

* Preferred Apartment Communities Inc - ‍facility has a five-year term and a floating interest rate​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: