Oct 30 (Reuters) - Preferred Apartment Communities Inc

* Quarterly FFO $0.36 per weighted average basic share of common stock and unit outstanding

* Quarterly core FFO $0.38 per weighted average basic share of common stock and unit outstanding

* Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. reports results for third quarter 2017

* Sees FY 2017 core FFO per share $1.43 to $1.46

* Sees FY 2017 core FFO per share $1.43 to $1.46

* Sees FY 2017 revenue $285 million to $315 million