March 9 (Reuters) - Preformed Line Products Co:

* PREFORMED LINE PRODUCTS ANNOUNCES FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2017

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.14 INCLUDING ITEMS

‍ U.S. TAX CUTS AND JOBS ACT ( "TAX ACT") IMPACTED EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE BY $1.11 FOR Q4 OF 2017​