Sept 28 (Reuters) - AFFECTO PLC

* PRELIMINARY RESULT OF CGI NORDIC INVESTMENTS LIMITED’S TENDER OFFER FOR ALL ISSUED AND OUTSTANDING SHARES IN CO

* ‍SHARES TENDERED IN TENDER OFFER REPRESENT APPROXIMATELY 94.05 PERCENT OF ALL SHARES AND VOTING RIGHTS IN AFFECTO​

* ‍FINAL RESULTS OF TENDER OFFER WILL BE ANNOUNCED ON OR ABOUT 2 OCTOBER 2017​