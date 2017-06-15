FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 15, 2017 / 5:37 AM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Premier Enterprise updates on payment of debt pursuant to Supreme Court's judgement

1 Min Read

June 15 (Reuters) - Premier Enterprise Pcl:

* Updates on payment of debt pursuant to Supreme Court's judgement

* Revenue department turns down Co's proposal to pay debt in installments and states that debt must be paid within 15 days

* Premier enterprise says any action taken by revenue department against Co will not have an impact on the continuance of business operation of Co's units

* If Co fails to make the payment within the given time, revenue department will sell the assets of co to pay off the debt Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

