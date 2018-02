Feb 27 (Reuters) - Premier Financial Bancorp Inc:

* PREMIER FINANCIAL BANCORP, INC. ANNOUNCES 2017 ANNUAL FINANCIAL RESULTS

* PREMIER FINANCIAL BANCORP INC - NET INTEREST INCOME FOR QUARTER ENDED DEC 31, 2017 TOTALED $14.199 MILLION, UP 5.7%

* PREMIER FINANCIAL BANCORP INC - QTRLY EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.35‍​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: