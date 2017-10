Oct 24 (Reuters) - Premier Fishing And Brands Ltd

* FY ‍REVENUE INCREASED TO R411 MILLION FROM R402 MILLION​

* ‍FY NAV INCREASED BY 143% TO 3.83 CENTS​

* ‍DIVIDENDS OF 15 CENTS PER SHARE DECLARED TO SHAREHOLDERS​

* ‍FY BASIC AND DILUTED HEADLINE EARNINGS PER SHARE 34,59 CENTS​