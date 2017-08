BRIEF-Premier Foods appointments Keith Hamill as non-executive chairman

Aug 9 (Reuters) - Premier Foods Plc:

* ANNOUNCE APPOINTMENT OF KEITH HAMILL, OBE, AS NON-EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN OF COMPANY

* KEITH WILL JOIN BOARD ON 1 OCTOBER AS NON-EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN DESIGNATE AND WILL BE APPOINTED AS CHAIRMAN ON 9 NOVEMBER

* PREMIER FOODS PLC - DAVID BEEVER WILL STEP DOWN FROM BOARD AFTER NINE YEARS WITH COMPANY AND FIVE YEARS AS CHAIRMAN