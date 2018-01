BRIEF-Premier Gold Mine And Barrick Gold Sign Comprehensive Nevada-Focused Agreement

Jan 10 (Reuters) - Barrick Gold Corp:

* PREMIER GOLD MINE AND BARRICK GOLD SIGN COMPREHENSIVE NEVADA-FOCUSED AGREEMENT

* PREMIER GOLD MINES LTD - ‍WILL RETAIN 100% OWNERSHIP OVER COVE DEPOSIT PORTION OF MCCOY-COVE PROPERTY​

* PREMIER GOLD MINES- BARRICK TO HAVE OPTION TO EARN 60% INTEREST IN EXPLORATION PORTION OF CO‘S MCCOY-COVE PROPERTY

* PREMIER GOLD MINES LTD - ‍ WILL HAVE OPTION TO ACQUIRE A 100% INTEREST IN BARRICK‘S RYE VEIN PROPERTY, SUBJECT TO A BACK-IN RIGHT BY BARRICK

* PREMIER GOLD MINES - BARRICK‘S OPTION TO EARN 60% INTEREST IN MCCOY-COVE PROPERTY WILL BE BY SPENDING US$22.5 MILLION IN EXPLORATION BEFORE JUNE 30, 2022

* PREMIER GOLD MINES LTD - EXPLORATION ON JOINT VENTURE PROPERTY IS EXPECTED TO BEGIN EARLY IN 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: