Nov 7 (Reuters) - Premier Gold Mines Ltd

* All figures in C$

* Reports third quarter results with $17.1 million in free cash flow or $0.08 per share

* Q3 revenue c$62.3 million

* Q3 earnings per share C$0.02

* Q3 earnings per share view c$0.03 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly ‍production of 26,677 ounces of gold and 82,856 ounces of silver​

* Qtrly ‍gold sales of 37,920 ounces at an average realized price of $1,604 (US$1,282) per ounce​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: