FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
BRIEF- Premier Investment to take out loans of 15 bln yen in total
#RBIPolicyReview
#Technology
#SpecialReports
#TopNews
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
Naidu elected vice president in another boost for Modi
Top news
Naidu elected vice president in another boost for Modi
Gatlin stuns Bolt to win 100m world title
World Athletics Championships
Gatlin stuns Bolt to win 100m world title
India this week
Editor's Picks
India this week
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
June 16, 2017 / 6:27 AM / 2 months ago

BRIEF- Premier Investment to take out loans of 15 bln yen in total

1 Min Read

June 16(Reuters) - Premier Investment Corp

* Says it plans to take out loans of 15 billion yen in total from Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation, Mizuho Bank, Ltd, NTT FINANCE CORPORATION and Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank, Limited., on June 21

* Interest rate of 0.24 percent per annum, TIBOR (Tokyo Inter Bank Offered Rate)+ 0.25 percent, TIBOR + 0.32 percent and TIBOR + 0.35 percent respectively

* Maturity on May 31, 2021, May 31, 2023, May 31, 2024 and May 30, 2025 respectively

* Proceeds will be used to acquire property

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/VKADZE

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.