Oct 24 (Reuters) - Premier Investments Ltd

* has no current intention of making a takeover offer for Myer.​

* ‍Premier will vote against appointment of all directors proposed in Myer’s notice of meeting, including hounsell

* Co reiterates it will be monitor Myer “Strategy Day” on november 1​

* reserves right to call extraordinary general meeting in short term to allow shareholders to vote on its nominees for Myer board​